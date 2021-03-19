Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $130,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,028 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

