Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,983 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

