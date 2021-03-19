Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

