Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

