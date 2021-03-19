Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

