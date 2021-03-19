Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,834 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $869,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.