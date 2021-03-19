Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

