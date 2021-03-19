Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.49. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

