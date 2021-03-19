Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $1,185,724. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $67.10 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

