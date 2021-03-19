Meridian Management Co. Sells 529 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 9.7% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,681,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,094,000 after acquiring an additional 432,904 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 68.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

