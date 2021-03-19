Meritage Group LP Has $273.19 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 5.3% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $273,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

