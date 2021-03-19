Meritage Group LP Makes New $232,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.31. 19,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.