Meritage Group LP Makes New $470,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after buying an additional 454,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

