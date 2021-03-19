M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MGPUF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

