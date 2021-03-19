Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of MU opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

