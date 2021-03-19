Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

