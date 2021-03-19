Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.45

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.45 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.39). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 129,410 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.41.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

