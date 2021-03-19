Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 9,459 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDLA opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 161,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medallia by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Medallia by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

