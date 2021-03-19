MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.25. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 24,521 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.