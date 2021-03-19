Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.94 or 0.00018616 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $318,900.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,730,017 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

