Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $226.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.85 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.19), with a volume of 912,197 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.59. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06.

About Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

