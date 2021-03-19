Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) Insider Purchases £19,929.10 in Stock

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) insider Bridget Guerin bought 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,929.10 ($26,037.50).

MINI stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. Miton UK Microcap plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.94.

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

