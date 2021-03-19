Mizuho Boosts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE AIRC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.