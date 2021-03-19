MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Down to $820.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71), but opened at GBX 780 ($10.19). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 3,207 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £482.36 million and a PE ratio of 46.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

