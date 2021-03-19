Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

