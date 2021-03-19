Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $230.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.