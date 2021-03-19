Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$61.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.