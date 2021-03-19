Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,401,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $723.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $326.28 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

