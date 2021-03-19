Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

