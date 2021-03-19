Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $304.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.