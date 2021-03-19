Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

