Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

