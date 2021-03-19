Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Clorox by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.47 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

