Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Italgas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Italgas stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Italgas has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

