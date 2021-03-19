Morgan Stanley Boosts Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $23.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

