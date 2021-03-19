Morgan Stanley Boosts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Outfront Media by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

