Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE:SR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,060. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

