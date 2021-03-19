Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an accumulate rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE BE opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,455 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

