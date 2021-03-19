Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $67.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.56 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

