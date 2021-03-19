Morgan Stanley Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $33.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $30.44 on Monday. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.