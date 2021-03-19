Morgan Stanley Trims Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Target Price to $60.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.