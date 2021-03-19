Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0798 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $33.75 million and $4.36 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

