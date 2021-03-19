Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 over the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

