Motus GI Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

