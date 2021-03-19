MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

