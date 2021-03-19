M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,135 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

