M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,728.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,878,325 shares of company stock valued at $190,179,830. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.