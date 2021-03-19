M&T Bank Corp Buys 132 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 169,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

