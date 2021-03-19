M&T Bank Corp Buys 20,606 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

