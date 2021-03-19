M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,309 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

